Man Charged in Shooting of Two Men Found in Car on New Jersey Highway

The man faces two counts of attempted murder and four weapons counts after police found two victims in a vehicle stopped on the roadway in Union County following reports of shots fired

Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting of two men found wounded in a car on a major highway in northern New Jersey.

Andrew Johnson, 50, of Cranford, faces two counts of attempted murder and four weapons counts stemming from Sunday’s shooting on Routes 1 & 9 in Linden, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Linden police found the two victims, ages 50 and 64, shortly before 10 a.m. Officers had gone to the area to investigate reports of shots fired in the highway’s northbound lanes, and they soon found the men in a vehicle stopped on the roadway.

Minutes later, police found Johnson in his car in Elizabeth and charged him in the shooting. Authorities said a .40-caliber handgun was recovered from Johnson’s vehicle, but they have not said what spurred the shooting or disclosed further details about the incident.

The two victims, both Elizabeth residents, were treated at a hospital. Their names have not been released.

