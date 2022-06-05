Man Breaks Restraining Order in Hammer Attack on NYC Restaurant

Employees were left to clean up the mess after a criminal's terrifying hammer attack on their restaurant in Queens.

A security camera captured the man smashing in the restaurant's glass windows with a hammer Saturday afternoon.

The 56-year-old, who has a history of harassment at the location, then went inside and started smashing the plexi-glass panels around the food.

Police said the hammer-wielding man hit the Flushing restaurant around 5 p.m.

Officers arrived and arrested the man, who has a restraining order against him by the restaurant's owner, according to police.

He's now facing charges of criminal mischief, criminal contempt and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

It wasn't immediately clear the cost of all his damage to the restaurant.