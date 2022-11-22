Man Bites Officer After Harassing Woman and Daughter at Long Island Bus Stop: Police

A New York City man was arrested after he harassed a mother and her young daughter at a Long Island bus stop, police said, and he tried to take a chunk out of an officer's arm, too.

Marcelo Hidalgo approached the 36-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter as they were waiting near a bus stop by Nassau University Medical Center on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to Nassau County police.

After Hidalgo allegedly harassed the two physically and verbally, they went inside the medical center to get an officer's help. Once the cop found Hidalgo outside, he placed him under arrest and brought him to the precincthouse.

It was as Hidalgo was going through processing when he attacked an officer, biting him on the right arm, police said. Both the officer and Hidalgo, 36, were taken to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

Hidalgo, who is said to live in the Corona section of Queens, was charged with 2nd degree assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. He is awaiting arraignment, and attorney information for him was not immediately available.