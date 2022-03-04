Man Behind Road-Rage Death of Off-Duty Firefighter Sentenced to 25 Years

The man responsible for a road rage killing of an off-duty New York City firefighter in 2018 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Joseph Desmond, a previously paroled gang member with a history of violence, was back in court Friday for the death of Faizal Coto, who was killed in Brooklyn on Dec. 9. The off-duty firefighter had been found in the middle of the night on the side of the Belt Parkway.

Investigators said Desmond hit Coto in the head and left him to die after their cars collided. Authorities tracked Desmond down after publicizing a photo of his damaged Infiniti.

Desmond was arrested the next day at a motel in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

“This defendant’s vicious response to a minor fender bender robbed a close family of a loved one and a firefighter community of a brave and treasured brother," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Guidice sentenced Desmond to 25 years to life in prison following last month's jury trial where he was found guilty of second-degree murder.

"This court is convinced that you cannot and will never be rehabilitated and you cannot lead a more rehabilitative life," Justice Del Guidice said.

Coto had been with the FDNY for three years, the department said. He was assigned to a Coney Island engine company.

Coto's best friend and two brothers eulogized him as a loving individual with a big heart. Former FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro described Coto as a nice young man who was senselessly murdered.