Man Behind Deadly NYC Stabbing Spree Arrested Over Christmas Weekend: Police

The man behind several fatal stabbings is now under arrest after a violent New York City spree, police said Monday.

Detectives say Roland Codrington is the murderer behind several stabbings that killed two men.

He was arrested and charged after a citywide manhunt on Christmas Eve.

Although the NYPD say their investigation isn’t over, they say they have linked him to three incidents and now they are wondering if perhaps he is responsible for more.

“We're looking at all the stabbings throughout the city to see if he's done any others," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said in the latest news conference.

Police say that the 35-year-old has a long criminal history that includes 12 arrests. Detectives say his most recent crime spree began on Dec. 19 on Ave A near 13th Street.

The police believe around it was that day at around 1 a.m. that a 51-year-old man and Codrington bumped into each other outside a mini mart, which escalated into a 20 second fight. Police say Cordington then slashed the victim in the neck -- killing him.

According to Essig, the two men did not know each other.

The chief of detectives says surveillance shows Codrington with a woman. Subsequently, three days later, she's with him in footage at Teddy's bar in East Harlem, a nightspot near Codrington's apartment.

Police say that on Dec. 22, Cordington walked in with a pit bull and a bat allegedly upset over feeling disrespected the week before.

"He proceeded to go behind the bar where he sold the bartender and destroyed property. When two customers intervened they were both stabbed with a large knife," Essig said.

However, police say Codrington wasn't done and on the following day, Dec. 23, he allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old pediatrician, identified as Bruce Henry, inside Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park. He died near the watch tower.

According to police, the park is where Codrington went to cool off after the bar fight.

Investigators tell News 4 New York that the men didn’t know each other.

All three incidents were connected after police spotted Codrington and his girlfriend in the doctor’s Benz, according to police.

"While we applaud the great work of our officers, our hearts go out to the family and friends and loved ones of the victims who fell prey to this predator,"

Police have yet to identify the victim outside the mini mart. They also have not named Codrington's girlfriend. However, they say that for now she is not facing any charges.