Man Attacks Street Vendor, NYPD Cop After Tossed from Times Square Dave & Busters: DA

A man was indicted for allegedly pistol-whipping a street vendor and punching an NYPD officer in the face after he was kicked out of the Times Square Dave & Buster's restaurant.

Brian Melecio was at the popular midtown restaurant on Nov. 23 and appeared to be drunk, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. That's when security for Dave & Busters tossed him out.

As he was leaving, Melecio took out what is believed to have been a loaded gun and made threats, the DA's office said. When he was on the street, he took out the gun and tapped it on the restaurant's glass door.

Melecio then got into an argument with a street vendor, whom he pistol-whipped, according to the DA's office. An NYPD officer saw the incident and went to arrest Melecio — but he allegedly punched the cop in the face in the process.

"Times Square is no place for firearms," said DA Bragg. "As alleged, Brian Melecio brought a loaded gun to a popular place to eat, drink, and have fun – putting employees and all of his fellow patrons in danger. After getting kicked out, we allege he not only pistol-whipped a street vendor, but punched a police officer. We do not tolerate illegal guns or violence against police officers."

Once he was brought into custody, Melecio was arrested and charged with assault and weapon possession, the DA's office said. Attorney information was not immediately available.