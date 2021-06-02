Man Arrested on Murder Charge in NYC Skate Park Stabbing Death

A 24-year-old Manhattan man faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man who was found face down in a Lower East Side park late last week, police said Tuesday.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was called into 911 around 7:45 a.m. Friday when he was found unresponsive with stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A makeshift knife believed to be the assailant's weapon was recovered at the scene -- Coleman Skate Park, near Monroe and Pike streets.

The suspect, identified as William Rivera, was apprehended the same day of the attack, though details on his arrest were not released until Tuesday.

No information on a possible motive was immediately available early Wednesday.