Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Suffolk County

Man Arrested After Stabbing Grandfather To Death Inside His Long Island Home: Police

Suffolk County police car
NBC New York

Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his grandfather to death inside his Long Island home.

John Pilgrim was inside his home on Hounslow Road in Shirley Monday evening, when his grandson stabbed him in an attack just before 8 p.m., according to Suffolk County police.

The 80-year-old Pilgrim was pronounced dead at the scene. His grandson, 34-year-old Christopher Clarke, ran from the home immediately after the alleged killing. Police said that after an investigation, Clarke was found at the Long Island Rail Road station in the town about two hours later.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, and was scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday. Attorney information for the Brooklyn resident was not immediately made available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyCrime and CourtsLong IslandmurderShirley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us