Man Arrested After Slashing 1-Year-Old and Parents in Manhattan Park

A couple with their 1-year-old baby were attacked by a knife-wielding man as they were leaving a Lower Manhattan park Wednesday evening, police said.

The man and woman, both in their 20s, were leaving Battery Park just before 6 p.m. with their child when they were approached by the man, who was acting erratically, according to police. Without any provocation, the man took out a knife and used it on the three victims.

The father was slashed on the forehead, the mother was cut on her lip and the child got cut on the chin, police said. EMS was called and all three were treated for their injuries at the scene.

The suspect was caught by police a short time later. Darryl Jones, 30, was taken into police custody. It was not clear what charges Jones was facing.