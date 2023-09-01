Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into Long Island house: SCPD

What to Know An 18-year-old was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a Long Island house early Friday morning, injuring himself and three other passengers, two of whom are underage, Suffolk County Police said.

According to police, officers observed a 2021 Honda traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 109, near Feustal Street, in West Babylon and attempted to pull over the vehicle when the driver fled at a high speed, driving through red lights and into oncoming traffic.

The driver, an 18-year-old homeless man, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home on Hamlin Avenue at 2:54 a.m., police said. No one inside the home was injured.

The driver has subsequently been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving. Police said he was also issued numerous summonses for vehicle and traffic law violations.