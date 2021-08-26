Crime and Courts

New Jersey

Man and Woman Die Following Double Stabbing at Hackensack Home

A double stabbing attack at a home in New Jersey has left a man and a woman dead, a law enforcement official tells News 4.

One of the unidentified victims was a woman who was found bleeding on Fairmount Avenue in Hackensack sometime before 10 p.m. Wednesday, NorthJersey.com first reported. At a home nearby, a man was found with stabbed wounds and officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she also later died, a Hackensack police official said.

A man wearing a white tank top was seen being handcuffed and the official confirmed that a suspect has been arrested. His motive is unclear and officials have not said what charges will be filed.

No other information was immediately available.

