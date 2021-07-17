Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
attempted kidnapping

Man Allegedly Attacks Cop After Arrest in Brazen NYC Kidnapping Attempt Caught on Video

The child's mother rescued her son by pulling him out of the kidnappers' car window, police say. The harrowing scene was caught on surveillance

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The NYPD says a duo attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens Thursday -- an attempt that was thwarted by the young child's mother
  • According to police, the kidnapping attempt took place around 8 p.m. on Hillside Avenue when one individual picked up the 5-year-old boy from the sidewalk
  • Police say that as the first individual sat in the driver's seat, the boy's 45-year-old mother, Dolores Diaz, pulled her child out of the car through the front passenger window

A man arrested Friday in connection to a shocking kidnapping attempt caught on camera allegedly punched an officer in the face, a senior NYPD official says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

James McGonagle, 24, of Queens was arrested Friday night on charges of attempted kidnapping. There was no further information on the second suspect. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital with multiple cuts on his face, officials said.

The next morning, while still in the hospital, McGonagle was being fingerprinted by officers when he allegedly punched one in the face, the senior official said. In addition to the reckless endangerment and attempted kidnapping charges, McGonagle will face a charge of assaulting an officer.

Police say McGonagle is one half of a duo they say attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens Thursday -- an attempt that was thwarted by the young child's mother.

According to police, the kidnapping attempt took place around 8 p.m. on Hillside Avenue when one individual picked up the 5-year-old boy from the sidewalk and placed him in the rear seat of his vehicle while the second individual sat in the front passenger's seat.

News

Storm Team 4 Jul 11

Another Round of Severe Storms Possible Saturday Following Afternoon Flash Flooding

hate crime 1 hour ago

Religious Statues Smashed to Pieces Outside Catholic Church in Queens

However, the alleged kidnapping attempt was not a success. Police say that as the first individual sat in the driver's seat, the boy's 45-year-old mother, Dolores Diaz, pulled her child out of the car through the front passenger window before the two individuals fled in their vehicle.

Surveillance video released by police shows the harrowing moments lived by the child's mother and others walking close behind him when all of a sudden a man jumps from a vehicle and grabs the child, forcing him into the car, while the child's mother and others frantically try to save him, ultimately managing to rescue him before the car flees.

The NYPD is searching for a duo they say attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens Thursday -- an attempt that was thwarted by the young child's mother.

NBC 4 New York spoke with the mother of the 5-year-old who was nearly kidnapped. She said was going to meet her husband at work with her three kids in tow when the man approached her young son, snatched him and put the child in his car. She said it was at this point that she started screaming. It was when her son stood up in the backseat of the car that she pulled him through the window, she said.

A nearby store owner told News 4, one of the men involved had been in there minutes prior to purchase a beer.

The victim was not injured during the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This article tagged under:

attempted kidnappingNew York CityNYPDQueenscrimestoppers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us