Man who allegedly attacked Jewish Columbia students faces federal hate crime charges

A terrorist-supporting anti-Israel protester was charged with federal hate crimes, prosecutors said Wednesday, after he allegedly carried out three separate assaults on Jewish people in New York City — including some who are students at Columbia University.

Tarek Bazrouk, 20, was ordered detained by Judge Stewart Aaron after prosecutors spoke of "his support for terror groups, his avowed hatred of Jews, his history of violent threats and intimidation.”

In one of the three incidents, Bazrouk is accused of punching a Columbia student and stealing his Israeli flag while hurling anti-Semitic slurs in a Dec. 9 attack, the FBI said.

Bazrouk allegedly took part in another assault during a different Israel-Hamas War protest on April 15, 2024, in which he kicked a man and told him to go "kill himself." Federal prosecutors said Barzouk later texted about the attack, writing "I started kicking the Zionist cuz they was chatting USA."

Bazrouk was arrested by the NYPD and charged with a third assault dating to a Jan 6. Israel-Hamas War protest at First Avenue and East 18th Street. The FBI said while there, he had targeted and punched a pro-Israel protester in the face.

Bazrouk pleaded not guilty to state hate crime, robbery and assault-related charges filed by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. His public defender, Diane Akerman, said she had no comment on the past state charges, or the newly filed federal hate crime counts.

He was arrested by the FBI Wednesday morning on the federal charges.

Prosecutors said Bazrouk also once threatened a Jewish child at a city school.

"Despite being arrested after each incident, Bazrouk allegedly remained undeterred and quickly returned to using violence to target Jews in New York City," Acting U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement.

The FBI recovered weapons during a search of his home Wednesday morning, according to a May 7 detention letter written by the U.S. Attorney’s office. Brass knuckles, a hunting knife, an airsoft gun, real bullets and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash were allegedly recovered from his Manhattan apartment.

Some photos allegedly showed him wearing a green headband “typically worn by Hamas terrorists,” prosecutors wrote.

FBI New York Director Christopher Raia said Bazrouk carried out "physical assaults while demonstrating a pattern of supporting anti-Semitic terrorist organizations."

A search of his cellphone also uncovered writings in support of Hamas and Hezbollah, and he called himself a “Jew hater,” prosecutors said.

One of his assault cases caught the attention of Gov. Kathy Hochul who in December went on social media to write “I am outraged that a @Columbia student was subjected to an anti-Semitic attack yesterday … We will make sure the assailant is held accountable and that all New Yorkers are protected.”

Bazrouk was charged with three counts of carrying out federal hate crimes which, if convicted, can carry up to 10 years in federal prison. Barzouk also has about 10 past arrests, several relating to drug dealing allegations. His lawyer also declined to answer questions on the past arrests.

Some Jewish online groups allege Bazrouk is a supporter of the “Within Our Lifetime” protest group. The ‘WOL’ group on its website says it stands against Israel, calling it "the Zionist settler-colonial project.” The group said it supports “the liberation of Palestine by any means necessary" and calls on those "living within the United States to resist the violence of the U.S. empire at home and abroad."