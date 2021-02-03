Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting EMT Was Suffering Seizure, Bronx DA Says; Charges Dropped

A man who was accused of tricking an EMT into providing medical help in order to sexually assault her was found to have been suffering a seizure at the time of the incident, the Bronx District Attorney said, and will not face charges.

In a video released by the DA's office, Aaron Cervantes Mejia is seen walking on the crosswalk at Commonwealth Avenue and Westchester Avenue around 7 a.m. on Jan. 28 when he stops suddenly and falls to the ground. Across the street from Mejia were collapsed were multiple firetrucks and ambulances that had responded to a three alarm fire earlier that morning.

The surveillance video, which came from a nearby store, shows other pedestrians flag down first responders to help Mejia. A female EMT in full protective gear went to provide assistance, and can be seen on the video kneeling next to him. While in what appears to be the midst of a seizure, Mejia grabs the EMT's clothing according to District Attorney Darcel Clark's office.

The EMT moved the hands away without assistance. At the time, Mejia didn't appear to have control of his hands, the DA's release said.

Despite that, Mejia was later arrested and charged with attacking an EMT worker. The day after the incident, the district attorney's office said it would be "deferring prosecution pending further investigation."

Part of that investigation included interviews of those who said they have seen Mejia suffer multiple seizures in the past, during which times he has grabbed at anything within reach. Furthermore, the investigation found medical records for Mejia that confirmed his history of seizures, and at least on past occasion where he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

"I will not tolerate assaults on first responders, who courageously serve our city, especially during this pandemic, and I will not prosecute anyone unless there is evidence to support charges," Clark said in a release. "(Mejia) was the subject of a false narrative that spread quickly through the media and social media."