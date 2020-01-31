Crime and Courts
Brooklyn

Murder Arrest in Case of Pregnant NYC Woman Dumped From Car

By Myles Miller

What to Know

  • A man has been charged with murder after his pregnant girlfriend was dumped out of a car near where she lived in Brooklyn Wednesday morning and left to die, police say
  • Detectives conducted interviews and did an extensive canvass of the area; in speaking with witnesses, they learned that the woman was pushed from a dark vehicle
  • Police said Friday that Kelvin Philp, 25, had been charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder for allegedly dumping his pregnant girlfriend out of car and leaving her to die in the street not far from her Brooklyn home earlier this week.

Tatiana Walton was dumped in front of the Red Hook Houses on Lorraine Street shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Cops responding to a 911 call for an unconscious person outside the building found the 27-year-old expectant mother with no signs of trauma, but with a faint pulse, police say.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Detectives conducted interviews and did an extensive canvass of the area; in speaking with witnesses, they learned that the woman was pushed from a dark Honda sedan. Two police sources tell News 4 that vehicle was being driven by the woman's boyfriend, Kelvin Philp. He was charged with murder on Friday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

Autopsy results are pending as the investigation continues.

