Man Accused of Knife Attack Spree That Killed Subway Rider Could Face Life in Prison

What to Know A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and other crimes in connection to a knife attack spree that ended with one man killed at a Queens subway station, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Mark Albano, of Queens, is facing murder, attempted murder, attempted assault and other charges for the three separate stabbing incidents, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

If convicted on all three cases, the defendant faces up to 25 years to life in prison for the April 23 homicide, up to 25 years for the May 7 stabbing and up to 15 years in prison for the May 8 incident.

Attorney information for Albana wasn't immediately known.

The charges are in connection to incidents that took place last month and earlier this month. According to prosecutors, Albano allegedly killed a man at the Grand Avenue-Newton subway station on April 23 and was arrested earlier this month following two knife attacks within hours of each other in Elmhurst.

According to the district attorney, on April 23, Albano approached Leroy Williams, 57, on the platform of the Grand Avenue-Newton subway station around 3:30 a.m. and allegedly stabbed him once in the chest. Williams died from the injury.

Albano is charged with murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to this incident.

According to the charges, around 8 p.m. on May 7 at 51st Avenue near 90th Street, Albano approached a man from behind and allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the upper back area. The 31-year-old man collapsed to the ground but apparently managed to see Albano running past him carrying a gray bag.

The victim in this case was rushed to an area hospital and sustained partial paralysis as a result of the stabbing, prosecutors say.

Albano is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first and second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree for the May 7 incident.

Subsequently, on May 8, at around 5:15 a.m., Albano allegedly was inside the basement of a building on Van Loon Street when he confronted another man. Albano took out a knife and stabbed the 40-year-old man who sustained wounds to his arm and armpit, the district attorney said.

The victim of the Saturday stabbing was also taken to a nearby hospital where he received stitches and staples to close the open wounds.

Police arrested Albano several blocks away from the scene of the Saturday stabbing carrying a bag, which allegedly contained a knife.

Albano is charged with attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree in connection to the Saturday incident.

“A brutal, unprovoked killing in a subway station stokes dread throughout the entire city. The successful re-opening of our borough and our city depends on New Yorkers being safe and feeling safe, on our streets and in our subways," Katz said in a statement. "This defendant’s alleged, senseless attacks resulted in one man being killed and another partially paralyzed. My Office is committed to holding accountable those who would hold the city hostage to fear with acts of violence.”