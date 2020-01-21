Crime and Courts
Man Accused of Groping 2 Children at Long Island Mall: NCPD

  • A 52-year-old Long Island man was arrested after allegedly groping two children at a mall, according to police
  • Nassau County Police say that Hector Castro, of Westbury, approached a 7-year-old boy at the Broadway Mall on Monday and grabbed his leg inappropriately
  • The boy's mother allegedly confronted Castro after witnessing the alleged incident and he walked away. However, according to police, a short time later he approached an 11-year-old girl and touched her inappropriately

A 52-year-old Long Island man was arrested after allegedly groping two children at a mall, according to police.

Nassau County Police say that Hector Castro, of Westbury, approached a 7-year-old boy at the Broadway Mall on Monday and grabbed his leg inappropriately.

The boy's mother allegedly confronted Castro after witnessing the alleged incident and he walked away. However, according to police, a short time later he approached an 11-year-old girl and touched her inappropriately.

Castro then fled the scene, was located by responding officers at a nearby location and then placed under arrest without further incident, police say.

Castro is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Attorney information for the accused is not immediately known.

Detectives urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Second Squad Detectives at 516-573-6352.

