Man, Teens Charged for Robbing $3K From 16-Year-Old Inside NJ Mall Parking Garage

A man and three teenagers were arrested in connection to a robbery that took last week in the Garden State Plaza parking garage and targeted a 16-year-old boy, police said.

The Paramus Police Department announced Monday the arrest of Manuel Pimentel-Reyes, 20 and of Hackensack, along with a 17-year-old from Maywood, a 17-year-old from Hackensack, and a 16-year-old from Hackensack for robbery.

According to police, on Thursday, at around 8:58 p.m. the Paramus Police Department responded to a robbery at the 5th floor of the South Parking Garage at the Garden State Plaza. When police arrived, they interviewed a 16-year-old boy from Hackensack who said that a friend led him to the 5th floor of the parking garage to meet other acquaintances. When he reached the floor, his friend and three other individuals including Pimentel-Reyes, allegedly began punching and kicking him.

The group then allegedly stole $3000, a black H&M Jacket and a pair of Apple Air Pods before escaping in a vehicle.

The 16-year-old boy refused medical aid and subsequently identified the alleged individuals who attacked and robbed him.

All three juvenile suspects turned themselves in to police headquarters after being contacted by the detectives. Their identities were not made public due to their ages since they were charged as juveniles with robbery. They were released to their parents until their court date.

Meanwhile, Pimentel-Reyes turned himself in on Saturday and was charged with robbery. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing.

Attorney information for Pimentel-Reyes was not immediately known.