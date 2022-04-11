Man, 25, Shot in Groin After Fight Breaks Out at NYC Nightclub: Cops

The final hours of the weekend took a violent turn at a Queens nightclub when a 25-year-old was shot in the groin, police said.

Police responded to the club on Austin Street in Forest Hills around 11:45 p.m. Sunday for a shooting.

The preliminary investigation suggests a dispute broke out inside the Lowkey Garden Lounge before someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

Officials transported the 25-year-old to Jamaica Hospital with a gunshot wound to his groin. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses in the neighborhood say the victim worked at the nightclub as a bouncer. Police could not immediately confirm his connection to the establishment.

No other injuries were reported, and police have not made any arrests in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.