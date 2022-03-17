Lost Vision, No Arrests: Long Island Acid Attack Victim Still Waiting for Justice

A Long Island college student forever changed by an acid attack last year in front of her home is still waiting for an arrest in the case.

Surveillance video shows that suspect throw acid in Nafiah Ikram's face, and even though the FBI became involved in the case a few months ago, police still don't know who is responsible.

Ikram's family says they are frustrated, choosing to make a public plea on Thursday in hopes anyone who knows something would come forward.

"It's been a struggle this year. I lost vision in my right eye, still nothing has been improving," Ikram said.

The 22-year-old has fought through a long and painful recovery that included surgery on her eye, nose and skin.

"We did not know that we are going to be here looking for this person who has damaged my daughter's life for the rest of her life," Sherina Mohamed, Ikram's mother, said.

Ikram had just wrapped up a shift at CVS and was returning home when video captured the suspect run up and pour acid over her face, then take off.

Ikram and her family believe Nassau County Police have not done enough to find her attacker.

"I'm sure if the police asked around and did a better job, especially in the first 48 hours of the case, they would have had a better idea of what went down," she said.

In a statement, the Nassau Police commissioner said an investigation is still underway.

“The Nassau County Police continue an intense and comprehensive investigation into the heinous act" and "numerous interagency resources have been assigned and continue to collaborate to bring the person responsible to justice," the statement said.

With the FBI on the case, Ikram hopes the extra attention will lead to an arrest. In the meantime, the pre-med student goes to college part-time as she continues to be in and out of hospitals for surgeries.