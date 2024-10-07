Crime and Courts

Long Island woman found stabbed to death in home's basement: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A woman was found stabbed to death in the basement of a Long Island home, according to police, and a suspect has been charged in her murder.

Police were called to a home on Botsford Street in Hempstead just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and found a 29-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times, Nassau County police said.

The woman, later identified as Brenda Guadalupe Alfaro-Alcantara, was pronounced dead in the basement.

Two days later, police said Jose Funes-Zabala, of Roosevelt, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the killing. He also faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child; Funes-Zabala was arraigned on the charges Monday.

Attorney information for Funes-Zabala was not immediately available.

