Long Island Teen Arrested After Allegedly Installing Cameras in High School Bathroom

A teenager was arrested after he installed a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the high school he graduated from, according to police.

Daniel Garcia was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful surveillance for the hidden recording device that was uncovered in a single-use bathroom at Bay Shore High School, Suffolk County Police said. The 18-year-old Bay Shore resident is set to be arraigned at a later date.

According to police, the device was discovered on Nov. 17 at the school on East 3rd Avenue, and school administrators immediately contacted police.

Following an investigation by the Special Victims Section, detectives found that Garcia, who had been volunteering with the school's drama club since graduating, had installed the hidden camera. At least two students had been recorded, police said.

Attorney information for Garcia was not immediately clear.