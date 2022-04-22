Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Long Island

Long Island Man Fires Shotgun at Kid Knocking on Back Door: Police

Police car lights at night
Getty Images (File)

Authorities say a Long Island man has been arrested for shooting a minor accused of knocking on the man's door overnight.

Police arrested the Laurel man for shooting the boy with a shotgun, hitting the juvenile in the arm.

The 64-year-old fired the shot through a glass door at the back of his house after the kid had repeatedly knocked on the front and back doors of the home and run away, police say.

Emergency responders treated the boy at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital.

Officials arrested the homeowner on assault charges.

This article tagged under:

Long Islandgun violenceLaurel
