Long Island Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend's Dog, Threatening to Hurt Her As Well

Prosecutors said that Scott Walker told veterinarians the dog, Jäger, fell down the stairs and hurt himself — but a necropsy determined otherwise

By Pei-Sze Cheng

A heartless crime against a defenseless dog has triggered the anger of a Long Island community after a man was arrested and accused of killing his girlfriend's pet — then threatened to hurt her, too.

A 44-year-old Holbrook man was charged after he kicked his girlfriend's 11-year-old dog. Scott Walker didn't talk to reporters and at times tried to hide behind papers as he left court on Thursday.

The investigation began after the dog, named Jäger, was taken to a veterinarian. Prosecutors said that Walker told police the dog had fallen down the stairs.

But Jäger died while under the care of doctors, and a necropsy determined that he had been abused.

"The result of that confirmed that this person kicked the dog and the severity of the injury led to the dog’s death," said Roy Gross, of the Suffolk County SPCA.

Prosecutors asked for an order of protection because they alleged Walked also threatened to hurt his girlfriend if she called police. Walker was given supervised release. He had to agree to not contact his girlfriend and to not be around any animals.

The judge in the case also shared his anger with Walker, telling him in court, "God help you if I was the sentencing judge."

Residents who live in the same complex as Walker were disgusted to hear about the allegations.

"What is there to say? Not much, the guy belongs in jail," said local resident Joe Spain.

"I am sick to my stomach. I have no children, I have dogs. I can’t even believe it," said Theresa Krautman, another resident.

