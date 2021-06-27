Long Island Man, 73, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver

Police say a 73-year-old Long Island man was killed early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his car head-on.

That driver, 56-year-old Noel Pastora, is behind bars facing DWI charges with additional charges pending.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Pastora drove the wrong way on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale and crashed into the victim.

Hours later, Suffolk County officials identified the victim as Dominick Capizola of Sayville.

Attorney information for Pastora was not immediately available.