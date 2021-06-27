Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Oakdale

Long Island Man, 73, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police say a 73-year-old Long Island man was killed early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his car head-on.

That driver, 56-year-old Noel Pastora, is behind bars facing DWI charges with additional charges pending.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Pastora drove the wrong way on Sunrise Highway in Oakdale and crashed into the victim.

News

NYC Pride 22 hours ago

‘Pride All the Time’: Crowds Come Out for NYC Pride Despite 2nd Year of Smaller Celebrations

Storm Team 4 20 hours ago

Heat Climbs to Dangerous Heights This Week; Three Days Could Feel Like 100

Hours later, Suffolk County officials identified the victim as Dominick Capizola of Sayville.

Attorney information for Pastora was not immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

OakdaleLong IslandSuffolk County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us