LI Man, 21, Arrested for ‘Ghost Guns' After Accidentally Shooting Himself: Cops

A 21-year-old Massapequa man was arrested for possessing "ghost guns" after he accidently shot himself in the hand over the weekend, Nassau County Police say.

According to detectives, officers responded to a call Sunday at around 1:20 p.m. of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found Gerald Gilraine with an injury to his left hand. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

However, after an investigation, detectives recovered two 3-D printers, two “ghost guns”, one assault weapon, ammunition and assorted gun parts, according to police. So-called "ghost guns" are designed to be untraceable and generally lack serial numbers.

After police made the discovery, Gilraine was arrested and charged with a litany of crimes, including: two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (ammunition feeding device), manufacture of machine gun and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (assault weapon).

Attorney information for Gilraine was not immediately known.