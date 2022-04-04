Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Massapequa

LI Man, 21, Arrested for ‘Ghost Guns' After Accidentally Shooting Himself: Cops

Police say they also found two 3-D printers, one assault weapon, ammunition and assorted gun parts

NBC 4 New York

What to Know

  • According to detectives, officers responded to a call Sunday at around 1:20 p.m. of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found Gerald Gilraine, 21, with an injury to his left hand. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
  • However, after an investigation, detectives recovered two 3-D printers, two “ghost guns”, one assault weapon, ammunition and assorted gun parts, according to police.
  • After police made the discovery, Gilraine was arrested and charged with a litany of crimes.

A 21-year-old Massapequa man was arrested for possessing "ghost guns" after he accidently shot himself in the hand over the weekend, Nassau County Police say.

According to detectives, officers responded to a call Sunday at around 1:20 p.m. of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found Gerald Gilraine with an injury to his left hand. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

However, after an investigation, detectives recovered two 3-D printers, two “ghost guns”, one assault weapon, ammunition and assorted gun parts, according to police. So-called "ghost guns" are designed to be untraceable and generally lack serial numbers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After police made the discovery, Gilraine was arrested and charged with a litany of crimes, including: two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (ammunition feeding device), manufacture of machine gun and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (assault weapon).

Attorney information for Gilraine was not immediately known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

MassapequaLong IslandNassau Countyweaponsgun arrest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us