Long Island man admits killing friend, stabbing friend's wife when she tried intervening

A Long Island man pleaded guilty to stabbing his friend to death and then knifing the victim's wife when she tried to step in and help her husband, according to the district attorney.

Candelario Cordova pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the Feb. 2023 stabbing death of 58-year-old Roque Cisneros, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Tuesday. Cordova, 54, also pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder for stabbing Cisneros' wife as she tried to stop him.

Cordova and Cisneros, who were friends and coworkers, were in Cordova' SUV in front of Cisneros' home on Feb. 16, 2023, according to the investigation. As the victim's wife was looking out her kitchen window, she saw Cordova in the driver's seat, trying to get Cisneros out of the vehicle.

He then sped off suddenly, with the victim still in the vehicle, so Cisneros' wife got in her car and followed them, the DA said.

After stopping just around the corner at Oakwood Road, Cordova got out, opened the trunk and took out a long knife. He stabbed Cisneros repeatedly in the neck and body.

When the friend's wife arrived, she tried to stop the attack by grabbing Cordova, who then stared slashing and stabbing her, according to the investigation. Several passing drivers stopped and stepped in to help her, subduing Cordova until Suffolk County police got to the scene. The knife used in the attack was recovered there.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Cisneros was pronounced dead at the hospital, and his wife was taken to Huntington Hospital, where she was treated for her knife wounds.

"In addition to witnessing the trauma of her husband being stabbed to death by the defendant, the victim’s wife also endured her own horrific injuries during the defendant’s attack,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I hope that the defendant’s plea today brings some measure of closure and relief to the victim’s wife and family.”

The next court appearance for Cordova, of Huntington Station, is scheduled for June 20. He is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison.