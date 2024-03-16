Family of Long Island acid attack victim says police ‘did not do their job'

A Long Island family says the police investigation into the 2021 attacker who threw acid onto a woman's face outside her home hasn't moved forward in years.

This Sunday marks three years since an unknown assailant threw acid in Nafiah Ikram's face, prompting years of facial reconstructive surgeries.

Standing tall with scars on her face, Ikram marked the anniversary of her attack reflective of the progress she's made and frustrated by the investigation's progress.

"You have to show up for yourself, even on the bad days because that's when it really counts," she said Friday.

Surveillance video captured the 2021 night when Ikram, then 21 years old, had finished a shift at CVS and was returning home when the suspect ran up and poured acid on her face.

"I feel like the investigation is exactly where it was on March 17, 2021, that's exactly how I feel," she told NBC New York.

Although Ikram can't forget the past, she remains focused on her recovery and all the progress she's made after countless surgeries on her eye, nose and skin.

"I can talk, my mouth is better, my voice is better, I can eat better. Thank God, it's also Ramadan… it's definitely a month of blessings," she reflected.

Her parents, meanwhile, didn't mince words when reflecting on the past three years.

"We strongly believe that Nassau Police Department did not do their job in the beginning. I never said it, I am saying it today," Ikram's mother, Sherina Mohamed, said.

In a statement, the Nassau Police commissioner said their investigation remains open.

“This investigation continues to remain open and ongoing as we will not rest until the person(s) responsible are apprehended," Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Police also emphasized that the department and feds have increased the Crime Stoppers reward to $50,000 for anyone that comes forward with information leading to an arrest.

"So please, whoever knows anything, please call police, FBI to solve this problem," her father, Sheikh Ikram, said.

