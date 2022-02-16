Livery Driver Arrested After Attempted Rape of 13-Year-Old Passenger on LI: Police

What to Know A livery driver in Long Island was arrested for the attempted rape of a 13-year-old passenger last week, police said.

According to the Freeport Police Special Victims Squad, the teen girl contacted a local car service to pick her up and drive her home on Feb. 9 around 4:15 p.m.

After a thorough investigation, the livery driver, Eudy MejiaMejia, 30, was located, arrested, and charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

A livery driver in Long Island was arrested for the attempted rape of a 13-year-old passenger last week, police said.

According to the Nassau County Police Special Victims Squad, the teen girl contacted a local car service to pick her up and drive her home on Feb. 9 around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, before arriving at the teen’s home, the driver identified as Eudy MejiaMejia, 30, stopped the vehicle, leaned back towards the victim and asked for a kiss while he took her cell phone from her. The teenager, seated in the rear, attempted to get out of the car but, MejiaMejia accelerated the vehicle, not allowing the teen to leave the car, police said.

Allegedly, MejiaMejia then parked the 2012 black Toyota Highlander, locked the doors, leaned back and began touching the victim inappropriately and climbed on top of her, forcing himself on her. The young teen was able to grab a plastic bottle from the center console to strike MejiaMejia, at which point she grabbed her things and escape.

Police say she ran to her nearby home and called 911 as MejiaMejia fled.

After a thorough investigation, the livery driver was located, arrested, and charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Attorney information for MejiaMejia was not immediately known.

Nassau County Police did not disclose the local car service the accused worked for or whether or not there had been any other previous complaints about the driver, but do ask anyone who believes they may have been a victim of MejiaMejia to contact Special Victims Squad Detectives at (516) 573-4022 or call 911.