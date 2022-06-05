Livery Cab Driver Killed in Overnight Hit-and-Run in the Bronx

A livery cab driver died in a gruesome crash early Sunday morning and the hunt is on for the driver of the other car who fled the scene on foot.

The 45-year-old cabbie was operating a Toyota Camry in the Morrisania section of the Bronx when a Chevrolet Traverse smashed into his car, according to the Department of Transportation.

Officials said the force of the crash propelled both vehicles into three parked cars at Webster Avenue and East 168th Street.

First responders arrived at the crash site around 4:30 a.m. to find Robert Godwin with fatal injuries. He had severe neck and body trauma, and was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, the DOT said.

The impact of the crash was intense enough to take off the roof of the Camry and multiple doors. Officials confirmed no passengers were inside the livery cab at the time.

Investigators are now looking for the driver of the Chevrolet who reportedly ran from the aftermath.