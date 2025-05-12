What to Know Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial has resumed in New York. Jury selection concluded Monday morning with both sides striking some potential jurors to get to a panel of 12.

Federal prosecutors will try to prove that Combs turned his hip-hop conglomerate into a racketeering enterprise that forced women to satisfy his sexual desires.

Combs has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers say prosecutors are wrongly trying to make a crime out of a party-loving lifestyle that may have been indulgent but was not illegal.

Combs could get at least 15 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

Federal prosecutors will begin trying to prove Monday that Sean “Diddy” Combs turned his hip-hop conglomerate into a racketeering enterprise that forced women to satisfy his sexual desires for two decades.

Jury selection concluded in the morning, with lawyers' opening statements to follow. Testimony could begin as soon as Monday afternoon.

Follow along for live updates: