Lieutenant charged after allegedly swiping drugs from evidence room at prosecutor's office

A lieutenant with a county prosecutor's office in New Jersey allegedly stole drugs from inside an evidence room, then tried to cover up his tracks.

Kevin Matthew faces charges including tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and misconduct, police said. The 47-year-old has been on leave from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office since Nov. 3 as the state attorney general and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability investigated the missing drugs.

“As alleged, the defendant’s conduct constitutes a shocking and brazen disregard of the law by a high-ranking officer who was sworn to uphold the law,” said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “Serving in law enforcement is a position of public trust. If officers illegally break that trust, we will hold them accountable.”

The investigation found that Matthew, a member of the department's Special Victims Unit, allegedly searched police databases for drug cases and signed out narcotics from the main evidence vault of the county prosecutor's office in Paramus. His ploy stretched from Oct. 2022 all the way until Nov. 2023, despite his role in the BCPO not giving him any sort of authorization to access drug evidence.

He allegedly took numerous items that had tested positive at the New Jersey state police drug lab for cocaine and fentanyl.

Matthew was spotted coming from and leaving the prosecutor's office, investigators said, carrying big enough bags needed to hold the drugs he had signed out. He would keep the narcotics outside approved storage areas, and some of the drugs would be returned to the vault in drastically different condition than when he took them.

But that didn't stop him from trying to pass the drugs off as the same amount he had taken out from storage, prosecutors said.

Additionally, the investigation uncovered two razor blades in Matthew's office at the BCPO, both of which had tested positive for cocaine, the investigation found.

A review of Matthew's bank records allegedly showed that around the same time the drugs had been taken from the vault, there was a series of cash deposits at different banks spread out across different dates. That pattern of of deposits was allegedly done to avoid the banks' requirements to report cash transactions of more than $10,000 daily.

If convicted, Matthew could face decades behind bars. Attorney information for Matthew was not immediately available. The BCPO did not address questions regarding the officer's employment, referring all questions to the attorney general's office.