LI Teen Driver Facing Drunk Driving Charge for Fatal Christmas Crash

A pedestrian is dead and a second seriously hurt after an intoxicated teenage driver struck the pair on Long Island on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

The 18-year-old driver is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when he veered off Union Boulevard in Bay Shore and hit the pair of pedestrians, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police say the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Christmas when the driver hit the man and woman, before also striking a parked car, crossing sign and a tree.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has been withheld due to family notification. The woman, meanwhile, has not been identified, police say. She was transported to South Shore University Hospital.

Authorities say the 18-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He faces charges of driving while intoxicated and was expected to make his first court appearance shortly.