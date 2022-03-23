LI Teacher Indicted on Felony Rape, Criminal Sex Act Charges in Teen Student Case

A Long Island high school teacher was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts of rape and criminal sexual act, all of them felonies, in a case involving a former student who was 15 at the time the alleged behavior occurred nine years ago.

Timothy Harrison, a suspended Babylon High School special education teacher and lacrosse coach, is also accused of endangering the welfare of a child, the only misdemeanor among the five counts against him in the grand jury indictment.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts of rape and both counts of criminal sex act as he held his wife's hand in court Wednesday. Prosecutors have alleged he began texting the student in the fall of 2013, then allegedly brought her back to his home, where he is accused of plying her with alcohol and having sex with her.

The indictment alleges the sex happened twice, in October and November, resulting in the two rape counts involving the minor. Harrison was 38 at the time.

He hasn't been in the classroom since November, and his family, friends and coworkers were in court to support him at an initial court hearing earlier this month.

Defense attorney Kevin Keating pointed to that support, noting his client has been married for 17 years and has two teenage children as he addressed the court.

"His life's story is the opposite of this accusation. He's 46 years old, he's been in the district forever, he is highly regarded," Keating said at that hearing.

A judge granted an order of protection, barring Harrison from contacting the teen in any way, before releasing him on bail. The accused teacher did not respond to reporters questions at the time.

The New York State Attorney General launched an investigation after former students came forward about past teacher sex abuse at Babylon High School. Greg Cergol reports.

Suffolk County Police have said that the Babylon school district contacted them in Oct. 2021 about allegations of misconduct by staff.

The department and New York Attorney General Letitia James have launched separate investigations into the allegations after former students came forward with stories of abuse at a school board meeting and on social media in November 2021.

Six educators were placed on leave after the misconduct allegations surfaced. Police have said Harrison's arrest was the only criminal complaint thus far and continue to encourage other potential victims to come forward.

People in the town of Babylon are upset a teacher was pulled from campus after what the district said was "disturbing allegations" of misconduct. NBC New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.