LI Officials: Bail Reform Law to Blame for Death of Man Set to Testify in MS-13 Case

The mystery of a homeless man found beaten to death behind a Long Island home over the weekend took an even darker turn Wednesday.

Nassau County Police say the 36-year-old victim had been attacked before in a brutal gang assault, and was planning on testifying against the members in a trial.

Wilmer Maldonado Rodriguez was previously attacked in October 2018, and nine members of the MS-13 gang were arrested as a result.

“This courageous man was prepared to testify against his alleged assailants at an upcoming trial but he was brutally beaten to death before he could,” said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

But some believe that Rodriguez’s death could have been avoided, had it not been for New York’s new bail reform law.

According to the Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, Rodriguez’s identity had been protected by prosecutors for more than a year. However, they had to reveal his identity to defense attorneys in early January because the bail reform law requires them to do so, police said.

“The system failed. This man’s dead because we didn’t do enough,” said Ryder.

Rodriguez was found dead behind the New Cassel home about a month after the defense learned of his identity.

“We believe that the information that was released — a victim’s information, which should’ve been protected — was turned over too early,” Ryder said.

Ryder and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran are reiterating their calls for the bail reform law to be changed.

No arrests have yet been made in the killing.