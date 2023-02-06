LI Mom Indicted for Intentionally Running Over Teen She Believed Targeted Son: DA

What to Know A Long Island woman was indicted for allegedly running over a 15-year-old boy with her car twice for apparently targeting her son earlier that day, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Monday.

Jennifer Nelson, 35, was indicted and arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury.

According to the investigation, on Oct.7, 2022, Nelson drove her 2020 Honda Passport to a Dunkin’ Donuts located across from William Floyd High School to confront a group of students she believed participated in a robbery targeting her son earlier that day.

The charged stem from an apparent incident that took place this past October.

Allegedly, once in the parking lot, Nelson threatened the group of students while brandishing a knife and a small bat. It was during this incident that one of the teens left the parking lot and walked across the street to another business. It was at this point that Nelson got back in her vehicle, left the Dunkin' parking lot and crossed, at a high speed, the street into the parking lot of Manhattan Bagel, driving directly at the teen who was standing in the parking lot, according to the district attorney.

The teenager fell to the ground after being struck, at which point, Nelson allegedly drove over him, up onto the curb, reversed and drove over him again -- before fleeing the scene.

The district attorney's office says that later that evening, Nelson traded her 2020 Honda Passport vehicle for a newer model, despite her lease not being over.

According to prosecutors, the teen boy suffered multiple fractures of the pelvis, six fractured ribs, a punctured lung, as well as bruises and abrasions.

Nelson is scheduled to be back in court on March 21.

“This defendant – an adult – allegedly thought she could take the law into her own hands and tried to kill a 15-year-old in the process,” Tierney said. “This defendant’s incredibly misguided attempt to avenge the alleged victimization of her own child is no excuse. Citizens cannot the law into their own hands, and should instead work with law enforcement and my office to seek justice in every case.”

Nelson's attorney did not immediately reply to NBC 4 New York's request for comment.