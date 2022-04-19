LI Man Faces Litany of Charges Following Probe Into Series of Nassau County ODs: Cops

A Long Island man is facing a number of drug-related charges following an investigation into a series of overdoses of Nassau County residents, police say.

The Nassau County Police Major Case Bureau arrested Donnell Lewis, 39, and of Amityville, around 8:40 p.m. Monday for the possession and sale of narcotics.

According to detectives, an investigation into two fatal overdoses and one non-fatal overdose of three Nassau County residents lead to the identification Lewis. It was not immediately clear what the connection between Lewis and the overdose cases is.

Lewis has been charged with nine counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and nine counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lewis was previously arrested in Suffolk County and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and was released without bail in November 2021.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Attorney information for Lewis was not immediately known.