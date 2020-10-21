Lawmaker Who Once Fought Substance Abuse Appears in Court for Drug-for-Sex Charges

A New York lawmaker who made fighting substance abuse one of this top priorities will now have to answer to charges accusing him of trading opioids for sex.

Dr. William Spencer, a legislator for Suffolk County’s 18th District and a well-regarded physician, appeared in court Wednesday after two senior law enforcement sources told NBC New York that he was arrested Tuesday night as a result of a sting operation that stemmed from a previous major drug investigation on Long Island.

He was released on his own recognizance and walked out of the sheriff's custody wearing his scrubs and a mask alongside his attorney. Neither of them said anything but when asked if he felt like he was targeted, Spencer nodded.

A task force led by the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, along with Suffolk and Nassau County police, the sheriff’s office and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration was tipped off onto Spencer’s alleged behavior, so officials set up a meeting with the Centerport lawmaker Tuesday.

Officials said Spencer faces drug-related charges after his arrest in a parking lot behind a Goodwill store in Elwood Tuesday afternoon.

Spencer believed he was going to meet a woman with whom he could swap pills for sex, officials said, but the woman was actually assisting authorities with the sting operation.

According to prosecutors, Spencer sent a text to a woman who he thought he was meeting to make the trade. Authorities believed the woman to be a prostitute and she was recruited to help them with the sting.

Authorities found him in his state vehicle parked behind a strip mall in Elwood, according to officials. Inside the car was lubricant, condoms and a loaded pistol for which he has a permit.

Numerous attempts to reach Spencer for comment at his home and offices were unsuccessful. The Suffolk County district attorney released more information regarding the arrest at a press conference on Wednesday.

Besides his work as a legislator, Spencer is also an ear, nose and throat specialist and a member of an opioid task force. He has also been an ordained minister since 1986.

He was elected to serve in the legislature since 2011 and has been part of an opioid task force during his time in government. He has focused on drug abuse and opioid addiction, keeping things like tobacco, energy drinks and powdered caffeine (a stimulant) away from minors, according to his website. Since 2012, nearly a third of the legislator’s sponsored resolutions have been focused on health and drug abuse.

After graduating from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, he worked at St. Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center in New York City. For the past 20 years, Spencer has had his own private practice in Huntington, the Long Island Otolaryngology Airway, P.C. He is also Chief of Otolaryngology at Huntington Hospital and an associate clinical professor at Stony Brook University Hospital.