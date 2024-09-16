Laundromat worker stabbed by customer over unfinished laundry: NYPD

A woman working at a Brooklyn laundromat is in serious condition after being stabbed by a customer who apparently was furious his laundry was not finished, according to the owner of the laundromat and NYPD.

The shocking incident took place Monday shortly before 2 p.m. a t a Bath 21 Laundromat and Cleaner, police said.

According to the owner of the laundromat, who spoke with NBC New York, the man brought laundry around 7 a.m. Monday. However, when he came back in the afternoon and the laundry was not ready, he stabbed the worker.

The 50-year-old woman was transported in serious, but stable, condition to Lutheran Medical after being stabbed multiple times by the patron, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and white sneakers. Police have not made an arrest yet.