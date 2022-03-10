Largest ‘Ghost Gun' Bust in NY History Nets 336 Counts Against Maryland Man

A Maryland man is facing hundreds of weapons charges after what New York officials called the largest bust of "ghost guns" in the state's history -- parts enough for more than 70 illicit firearms.

Wenli Bai, 57, of Frederick, Maryland, allegedly communicated with an undercover investigator from the Queens District Attorney's Office on multiple sales of gun kits between mid-February and early March. Bai allegedly sold the undercover dozens of gun kits in two meetings behind a business on South Conduit Avenue.

A search of Bai's vehicle turned up dozens of kits, parts and ammunition feeders, prosecutors said.

So-called ghost guns are designed to be untraceable and generally lack serial numbers. Gun-control campaigners say they are often sold in kits for buyers to assemble their own weapons at home.

“This is the largest seizure of illegal ghost gun kits in New York State to date. In addition to ‘the iron pipeline,’ we’re now seeing a polymer pipeline of illegal, untraceable ghost guns and ghost gun parts from down south," Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Bai faces 129 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, 129 counts of make/transport/dispose/deface weapons and dangerous instruments, and 78 counts of prohibition on unfinished frames or receivers. He faces up to 7 years in prison.