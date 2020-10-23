Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
ken kurson

Kushner, Giuliani Ally Arrested on Harassment, Cyberstalking Charge

The former editor-in-chief of The New York Observer is accused of using aliases to harass and cyberstalk several victims

Jared Kushner and Ken Kurson
Getty Images

Ken Kurson, an associate and ally to Jared Kushner and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was taken into custody Friday on charges of cyberstalking activities that date back to 2015.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn allege the former editor-in-chief of The New York Observer used several aliases to file false complaints, post negative reviews and make unsolicited contact with at least three victims.

Kurson was taken into custody in Brooklyn early Friday and was scheduled to make his first court appearance in federal court later in the day.

News

Manhattan 13 mins ago

Famed Strand Bookstore Pleads for Help Due to Dire Financial Fallout of COVID-19

Queens 59 mins ago

Mosque Members Hold Teen Until NYPD Arrives Following Wild Macing, Carjacking Attempt

"Ken Kurson is an honorable man, a loving dad and a gifted writer. The conduct alleged is hardly worthy of a federal criminal prosecution. Ken will get past it," his lawyer, Marc Mukasey, said in a statement.

The stalking and harassment of three individuals allegedly occurred in November and December of 2015 when Kurson "engaged in a disturbing pattern of retaliatory harassment" and "malicious cyberstalking activity."

In the announcement of charges from the Eastern District of New York, prosecutors say Kurson visited the workplaces of two his victims to take photos and inquire about work schedules.

"As alleged, Kurson bullied his victims by attacking their character online and attempted to intimidate them by showing up at their place of employment without a valid reason," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said in a statement.

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ken kursonBrooklynCrime and CourtsJared Kushner
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us