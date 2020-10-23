Kushner, Giuliani Ally Arrested on Harassment, Cyberstalking Charge

Ken Kurson, an associate and ally to Jared Kushner and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was taken into custody Friday on charges of cyberstalking activities that date back to 2015.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn allege the former editor-in-chief of The New York Observer used several aliases to file false complaints, post negative reviews and make unsolicited contact with at least three victims.

Kurson was taken into custody in Brooklyn early Friday and was scheduled to make his first court appearance in federal court later in the day.

"Ken Kurson is an honorable man, a loving dad and a gifted writer. The conduct alleged is hardly worthy of a federal criminal prosecution. Ken will get past it," his lawyer, Marc Mukasey, said in a statement.

The stalking and harassment of three individuals allegedly occurred in November and December of 2015 when Kurson "engaged in a disturbing pattern of retaliatory harassment" and "malicious cyberstalking activity."

In the announcement of charges from the Eastern District of New York, prosecutors say Kurson visited the workplaces of two his victims to take photos and inquire about work schedules.

"As alleged, Kurson bullied his victims by attacking their character online and attempted to intimidate them by showing up at their place of employment without a valid reason," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said in a statement.

This story is developing.