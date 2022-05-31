Crime and Courts

Knife-Wielding Stranger Indicted for Alleged NYC Elevator Rape

Cops allege he is the stranger who followed a woman into a residential building earlier this week and attacked her

A 46-year-old man has been indicted on rape and a slew of other charges related to a knifepoint attack on a 40-year-old woman inside her Bronx apartment building, according to the district attorney.

In addition to the rape charge, Ramon Rotestan was arraigned on predatory sexual assault, robbery, burglary, sex abuse and weapon possession charges, DA Darcel Clark said Tuesday.

Cops allege Rotestan is the stranger who followed the victim into a residential building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue in Pelham Parkway around 10 p.m. on May 9. He followed her all the way into an elevator, police say, where he allegedly raped her at knifepoint and stole $112.

A neighbor made noise in the hallway outside the elevator, which startled Rotestan, according to the investigation, leading him to run off. Police said he lives a few miles from the scene.

The woman was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals / Jacobi after the attack, which was recorded on security camera.

Attorney information for Rotestan wasn't immediately clear. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.

