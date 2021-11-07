Knife-Wielding Robber Arrested After Cornering Elderly Man in NYC Elevator

Police announced over the weekend the arrest of a man they say is responsible for robbing an 80-year-old man in Alphabet City on Oct. 28.

The elderly man was returning home when he was corned in the elevator of his building by a suspect who brandished a box cutter, according to police.

On Saturday, the NYPD announced the arrest of a 50-year-old man who lives in the vicinity of the crime he's accused of committing. The department says he faces charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

The robbery occurred in the afternoon shortly after 2 p.m. in Alphabet City. Police say it started when the suspect asked the victim for a cigarette.

The suspect then followed the elderly man into his building lobby and elevator where he cornered the victim while he was sitting down in his walker.

Police say that's when the suspect pulled out the box cutter and demanded money. Surveillance video in the elevator captured the entire robbery, including the moment when the suspect grabs the victim's wallet and takes out $60.