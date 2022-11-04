Killer Couple: Triggerman, Getaway Driver's Roles Revealed in JFK Airport Agent's Murder

Plenty of questions remain months after a pair of alleged killers were picked up by police in the May killing of a longtime TSA worker gunned down blocks from his home -- but a new indictment shared by prosecutors starts to shed light on the couple's action taken that night.

Richard Barrett and Irene Brown are due back in court in January after facing a Brooklyn judge last week in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. If convicted of murder, each faces a maximum sentence of 25 years.

An indictment delivered last week alleges Barrett, the triggerman, and Brown, the getaway driver, took out Davy on the night of May 29 in a come-from-behind killing in East Flatbush.

Davy ran out for a quick errand in his neighborhood just after midnight when police said that Barrett snuck up behind him and shot him in the neck. Davy was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

After pulling the trigger, investigators claim Barrett jumped into the getaway car drive by Brown. The Brooklyn DA said video surveillance shows a Nissan Maxima deliver Barrett to the murder scene and drive him away after.

"Cellular telephone data also allegedly tie both Barrett and Brown to the vehicle, which surveillance shows tailing an unsuspecting Davy as he travelled through Central Brooklyn on foot and by bus," a release from the DA's office said.

Barrett and Brown were finally picked up by police on Sept. 1, months after their alleged role in Davy's killing.

Brown, whom the vehicle is registered to, swapped out the car's license plate roughly one week after the shooting, DA Eric Gonzalez said. The couple was arrested in the same car.

Both defendants were ordered held without bail and are due back in court January 11. Attorney information for Barrett and Brown was not immediately available.

“Donovan was a remarkable person. He was cool. He was funny, very intellectual.”

Davy was just two blocks from the family's apartment when the fatal shots were fired.

"I got this feeling, like let me just call my brother, because he was taking a little bit too long," his sister, Poshana Davy, said of the call she made to her brother — the last time she would ever speak to him.

She said that she heard "three to four shots" while she was on the phone with him.

"I ran out to where the sirens were and I ran to see my brother get CPR done to him," his sister said. "He had no reason to be hit cowardly in the back of the neck."

Those close to Davy call him a family-oriented person, and a hard worker. His sister said he was looking forward to reaching his 20th year at his job.