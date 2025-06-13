Crime and Courts

Covering crime and court proceedings in the tri-state
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Kanye West stops by Sean ‘Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial in NYC

West spent about 30 minutes inside the courthouse where the trial is taking place, but never entered the actual courtroom where the proceedings are underway.

By Sarah Wallace and Adam Reiss, Katherine Koretski and David K. Li | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rapper Kanye West showed up at the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial taking place in lower Manhattan.

Bystanders shouted “thanks for the support Kanye” as he entered the building, according to NBC News.

A reporter asked West, "Are you here to show support?" He replied, "Yes."

West arrived around 11:30 a.m. and was spotted leaving the courthouse around a half-hour later. He never entered the actual courtroom where the trial is taking place.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that carry a potential prison sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Prosecutors say he used fame, fortune, violence and threats to manipulate girlfriends into sex with paid sex workers in multi-day events that they later regretted.

Defense attorneys say the government is prosecuting consensual sex between adults.

Alexis Linkletter, Dr. Judith Joseph and NBC New York's Erica Byfield join David Ushery to break down the past week of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, including an in-depth look at the testimony from "Jane" and the disturbing details written in the margins just outside the headlines from the salacious trial. Alexis Linkletter, from The First Degree podcast, talks about what others aren't saying out loud regarding the case, and New York psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph helps provide perspective on some of the raw human emotions and trauma that have been the subject of testimony — including why the victims wouldn't leave the situation sooner. We also take you outside the courthouse to see what the atmosphere beyond the walls of the courtroom is like, getting perspective from YouTuber Oota Ongo on what has been happening on the sidewalk at 500 Pearl Street.

Crime and Courts

Covering crime and court proceedings in the tri-state

As seen on 17 hours ago

The trial is taking place at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan federal courthouse at 500 Pearl Street and is in its fifth week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

Sean "Diddy" CombsKanye West
