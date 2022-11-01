Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Middlesex County

Juvenile Sexually Assaults 68-Year-Old Woman, Steals From Her NJ Home: Prosecutor

Authorities say the juvenile entered the woman's apartment, assaulted her and stole from her.

By NBC New York Staff

frente-frio-florida-001

A juvenile was arrested and charged in a case in which authorities say he sexually assaulted a 68-year-old woman and stole from her New Jersey home.

In a joint statement, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Daniel Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department announced Tuesday that the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute as aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, and theft.

According to prosecutors, on Monday, between midnight and 12:30 a.m., the woman was sexually assaulted in her home after the juvenile entered the woman's apartment in Parlin, woke her, assaulted her, and stole items from her before fleeing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit Det. Lauren Leyva at 732-745-4499 or Sayreville Police Department Det. Jeff Taylor at 732-525-5450.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Middlesex CountyNew Jerseyarrestsexual assaultSayreville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us