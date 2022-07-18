Juvenile Charged With Arson for Setting Fires at 2 NJ Schools: Prosecutor

What to Know A juvenile has been arrested after being accused of arson at two schools in New Jersey, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

A juvenile has been arrested after being accused of arson at two schools in New Jersey, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The accusations stem from an investigation following a report on June 20 of a fire inside a garbage receptacle at around 9:46 p.m. at Roosevelt Elementary School in River Edge. According to prosecutors, the fire self-extinguished by the time police arrived on scene and no one was reported hurt.

Additionally, on July 11, at around 5:41 p.m., the Oradell Police Department responded to the report of an active fire alarm within the fieldhouse of River Dell High School, according to prosecutors. When officers arrived they allegedly saw that multiple locations had been set fire in the fieldhouse and that there was heavy smoke damage.

Following an investigation into the two incidents, authorities determined the fires were both set by the same individual and that it was a juvenile from Oradell that intentionally set both fires.

The juvenile was arrested in Paramus last Wednesday and charged with second-degree aggravated arson, second-degree attempt to cause widespread injury, and the disorderly persons offense of criminal trespass, according to prosecutors, who also add that the minor was remanded to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities did not release more information on the juvenile due to their age.