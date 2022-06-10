Juvenile Charged in Connection to Triple-Shooting, Robbery in Northern NJ

A juvenile from Hackensack is facing a number of charges, including for attempted murder, following a triple-shooting and a robbery within a few days of each other, prosecutors said.

The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly before 9 p.m. on May 29 inside Deli Mart on Main Street when police received a 911 call. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said that officers who responded to the scene found a 33-year-old man outside the business with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers learned that the suspected shooter also fired against two other men nearly striking them before fleeing the area.

Days later, on June 5, at around 7:46 p.m., police received a report of an armed robbery in the vicinity of Fairmount Avenue and Allen Street in which a male was robbed at gunpoint of his backpack.

The investigation revealed that the same juvenile from Hackensack was responsible for both the shooting and the robbery.

According to prosecutor, the juvenile was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree possession of hollow nose ammunition.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center.