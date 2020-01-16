Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Jury Returns Mixed Verdict in Stray Bullet Slaying of NJ Girl

Getty Images

What to Know

  • A jury returned a mixed verdict Thursday for the first of four defendants to stand trial in the death of a 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet as she slept in her bed in her home
  • The Cumberland County jury found Leroy Frazier III, 21, not guilty of murder in the July 2018 death of Jennifer Trejo, but did convict him on counts of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault
  • The Bridgeton man now faces a potential life term when he's sentenced Feb. 21

A jury returned a mixed verdict Thursday for the first of four defendants to stand trial in the death of a 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet as she slept in her bed in her home.

The Cumberland County jury found Leroy Frazier III, 21, not guilty of murder in the July 2018 death of Jennifer Trejo, but did convict him on counts of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault. The Bridgeton man now faces a potential life term when he's sentenced Feb. 21.

Prosecutors said Frazier and three other Bridgeton men opened fire on some people outside a city home. No one in the targeted group was struck, but a stray round went through the rear wall of a nearby home and hit the child.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Gilgo Beach 3 hours ago

Eerie Crime Scene Photo Offers 1st Public Insight Into Possible Gilgo Beach Killer

MLB 3 hours ago

Mets, Manager Carlos Beltran Part Ways After Astros’ Sign-Stealing Scandal

Investigators found 19 bullet casings and said they believe three guns were used.

Defense attorney Emily Bell had called the evidence against her client circumstantial in her closing argument on Wednesday. She also challenged the reliability of ballistics evidence and argued that surveillance footage didn't conclusively prove her client was one of the men shown.

Frazier said he was at home with his daughter at the time of the shooting, but prosecutors cited Facebook messages they said contradicted his story.

The other three defendants are scheduled for trial later this month.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew JerseygirlCumberland Countyslaying
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us