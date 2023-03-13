Jury Can't Agree on Death Penalty in Manhattan Bike Path Terror Attack

What to Know Sayfullo Saipov was convicted of killing eight people on a Manhattan bike path on Halloween in 2017 in a terror-inspired attack; the jury has been weighing whether he should get the death penalty since last week

The federal New York jury tasked with deciding whether convicted Manhattan bike path killer Sayfullo Saipov be put to death or spend the rest of his days in prison told a judge Monday it could not decide unanimously, meaning his sentence would be life behind bars by default.

The judge accepted that further deliberation would not be productive, though an official jury dismissal is pending. He declined to poll the jury despite the prosecution's request.

Jurors convicted Saipov in late January of killing eight individuals in Lower Manhattan in a 2017 terrorist attack, but the death penalty phase of deliberations started last week, on March 1. The panel had to start those talks over less than a full day in because of a missing juror whose absence later was excused but required an alternate.

The defense had asked for a mistrial. Jurors continued deliberations Thursday but couldn't reach a decision. Talks resumed Monday morning.

Lawyers for Saipov, a Uzbekistan citizen, never contested that he killed eight people. Among them: a woman visiting from Belgium with her family, five friends from Argentina and two Americans. Eighteen others were seriously injured.

Saipov's attorneys asked jurors to spare him the death penalty, noting how several members of his family including his father and sisters expressed hope that someday he would realize how wrong he was to carry out a terrorist attack hoping to win favor with the Islamic State group.

And they emphasized that he would spend the rest of his life in seclusion, likely confined to a small cell for at least 22 hours a day with two 15-minute phone calls allowed each month to his family and a few showers permitted each week.

Prosecutors have urged death, saying Saipov never showed compassion for any of his victims as he sought to kill as many people as he could, even confessing that he had hoped to go to the Brooklyn Bridge after the bike path assault so he could kill more people there.

Afterward, they said, he smiled proudly as he told FBI agents about his attack, even requesting that they hang the flag of the Islamic State organization in his hospital room, where he was recovering from a gunshot wound after a police officer ended his attack.

A day after the attack, then-President Donald Trump tweeted that Saipov “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

President Joe Biden subsequently imposed a moratorium on executions for federal crimes, but his attorney general, Merrick Garland, has allowed U.S. prosecutors to continue advocating for capital punishment in cases inherited from previous administrations.

A federal jury in New York has not rendered a death sentence that has withstood legal appeals in decades, with the last execution in 1954. New York state, which no longer has the death penalty, has not executed anyone since 1963.